New Year's Eve: Sea Dogs vs Regiment - Game Time Is 2:00 p.m.

Please note our New Year's Eve game against the Newfoundland Regiment on Wednesday, December 31 is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at TD Station.

Some printed tickets for this game were mistakenly issued by the box office with a 7:00 p.m. start time. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and appreciate your understanding. The correct game time is 2:00 p.m., and we look forward to welcoming you to TD Station to ring in the New Year with Sea Dogs hockey.

