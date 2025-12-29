Regiment in WildTown for Tuesday Night Teddy Bear Toss

Published on December 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats return to home ice with back-to-back games against Atlantic rivals. The first game features the Regiment at the Den for a Tuesday night Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, wrapped Teddy Bear to toss when the Cats score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to Moncton Headstart.

The Wildcats (23-7-2-1) were jarred back to reality in their post-Christmas debut on Sunday, going down 4-0 in the opening period against the Eagles in Sydney. But the comeback Cats eventually tied the game, grabbed the lead and earned a 6-5 shootout win, with Simon Binkley potted the tying and shootout-winning goal. Tommy Bleyl picked up where he left off and put up 3 points (1G, 2A) in the victory. Bleyl's 39 points (6G, 33A) have him in the lead for QMJHL defenceman scoring.

Moncton & Newfoundland last tangled on December 17th with Gabe Smith racking up 5 points in a 6-3 Cats win. The Regiment hold a 2-1 season series lead.

Goalie Rudy Guimond leads the league in wins (20), GAA (2.35) & save percentage (.923).

Newfoundland (17-14-1-1) are on a 2-game win streak and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are in a logjam - currently 11th overall - in the middle of the Q standings where 6th place through 12th are separated by just 4 points.

The Regiment are led by 20 year-old Justin Larose who sits 3rd in Q scoring with 49 points (19G, 30A) in 33 games. They also just acquired 6'8 goalie Louis-Antoine Denault from the Remparts. Denault made his Regimental debut on Sunday, beating the Mooseheads 5-2 while stopping 30 shots.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR TUESDAY:

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all ball caps. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a red autographed #14 MUTRYN

Teddy Mutryn will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

