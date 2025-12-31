Cats Ready for New Year's Eve Game & Family Fun Fest

Published on December 31, 2025

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats will celebrate New Year's Eve with almost 9,000 of our friends at a sold out Avenir Centre! Puck drops at 4pm. Doors open at 2:30pm.

The fourth annual New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest, presented by the Moncton Wildcats starts outside on the Ian Fowler Oval at 2pm:

Until 6pm: Enjoy live performances by entertainers and musicians at the Rona Local Stage

Until 7pm: Engage in a variety of kid-friendly activities and enjoy live performances at the BioScript Kid's Zone

Until 10pm: Enjoy a delicious fundraiser barbecue and fries from the Cavendish Fry Truck. All proceeds will go to the United Way.

Until Midnight: A variety of vendors will be available to satisfy your taste buds and visit the Hyatt Place Moncton/Carrabba's Outdoor Bar to experience a unique cocktail selection and a cozy atmosphere.

4-6:30pm: Catch the Moncton Wildcats as they face off against the Charlottetown Islanders at the Avenir Centre.

7pm: Meet your Moncton Wildcats in the Avenir Centre lobby. Connect with the team, snap photos, and collect autographs from your favourite players sponsored by the Lounsbury Group of Companies.

7:15pm: Watch a pre-midnight fireworks display for families sponsored by Ashford Properties and Avant Garde Construction.

6:15pm to midnight: Evening concert headlined by Signal Hill

Midnight: Ring in the New Year with the Atlantic Lottery Countdown and a spectacular fireworks show sponsored by Medavie.

Full details here: New Year's Eve Family Fun Fest Schedule

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 2:30pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE:

The 50/50 raffle has an $25,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all winter accessories. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #74 MAGNUSSON

The entire Wildcats team will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will NOT be open.







