Eagles Fall to Mooseheads on New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three goal first period paced the Halifax Mooseheads to a 5-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday afternoon. Oleg Kulebiakin paced the Mooseheads attack with a two goal game.

- Reece Peitzsche and Jacob Hartlin scored the goals for the Eagles.

- The Eagles wore specially designed jerseys with a champagne new year's eve theme. Raffle tickets were sold in support of the United Way.

- Nicolas Circa stopped 19 of 21 shots in the win for Halifax, while Connor Towle stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss. Circa stopped Hartlin on a penalty shot at the 7:39 mark of the first period.

The Hartlin penalty shot was the first big scoring chance of the game- the opening seven minutes saw both teams register just one shot. While the period was played entirely at even strength, open ice was a factor as Kulebiakin opened the scoring from the slot during a two minute four on four. A shot from former Eagle Lincoln Waugh from the the top of the left faceoff circle doubled the lead. With less than 80 seconds left, a rebound from a Samuel Rousseau shot landed on Quinn Kennedy's stick and in the back of the net.

The Eagles survived penalty trouble in the second period- after serving a minor penalty, Hugo Charron came out of the penalty box only to immediately take a double minor for a high sticking. After killing the four minutes off, the Eagles would see their only power play of the game later in the third period. They made it count as Reec Peitzsche found the back of the net and it was a 3-1 scored heading into the final period.

It remained a 3-1 game through the first 15 minutes of the third period, when the two teams combined for three goals in less than a minute. Kulebiakin's second of the day looked to be a backbreaker, but the Eagles bounced back when Hartlin sped up the right wing to zap one by Circa. However, just 17 seconds later, Shawn Carrier converted a pass from behind the net in the left faceoff circle and scored the game's final goal.

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to wish all their fans a safe and happy new year. The Eagles will play their first game of 2026 on Saturday, January 3rd when they host from Eagle Will Shields and the Charlottetown Islanders.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/9GCtT They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Oleg Kulebiakin (Halifax) 2 goals, 3 shots

2. Jacob Hartlin (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4 shots

3. Samuel Rousseau (Halifax) 2 assists, 8 hits

Scratches For Cape Breton: Blake Burke, Samuel Boyer, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Halifax: Owen Bresson (injury), Caylen Blake (injury), William Bent (injury), Carlos Händel (World Juniors)

Final Shots On Goal: 24-21 in favour of Halifax

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/1

Halifax Power Play: 0/4







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.