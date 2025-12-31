Regiment Sink Sea Dogs in 6-5 Thriller

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment closed out the calendar year with some fireworks in a 6-5 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday afternoon at TD Station.

After Alex Donovan gave the Sea Dogs an early lead just 73 seconds into the game, Louis-Francois Belanger and Tyson Goguen replied for the Regiment moments later to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Alexis Joseph got things back to even just before the first intermission to make it a 2-2 game after 20 minutes.

Saint John opened the second with a pair of quick goals inside the first four minutes to jump out to a 4-2 lead before Justin Larose responded twice for Newfoundland, once on the penalty kill and another on the powerplay, to bring it to 4-4 midway through the middle frame.

Alexis Joseph's hat-trick goal with 2:50 left in the 2nd put the Sea Dogs up 5-4 for less than 90 seconds when Marek Danicek banged one in for the Regiment to make it a 5-5 game with a period left to play.

Noah Laberge found the decisive tally on a Newfoundland powerplay with 12:04 left in regulation and netminder Louis-Antoine Renault stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced after replacing Antoine Proulx to secure a 6-5 road victory.

The Regiment will now return to home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques this weekend on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

