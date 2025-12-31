Islanders Close out 2025 in Moncton

Published on December 31, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders wrap up the calendar year this afternoon with a tough road test against the Moncton Wildcats, puck drop set for 4:00 PM at the Avenir Centre on New Year's Eve.

The Islanders enter the matchup coming off a split double-header against the Saint John Sea Dogs just a few days ago, capped by a thrilling 4-3 shootout win in the most recent meeting. In that contest, Tyler Peddle delivered the decisive shootout winner, set up by his brother Brady Peddle, giving the Isles a momentum-boosting victory heading into their final game of 2025.

One early storyline to watch is the impact of Alexis Beaulieu, who has made an immediate impression since joining the Islanders. The playmaking forward has recorded four points in his first two games, providing offensive spark and confidence as the Isles continue to build chemistry.

Between the pipes, all signs point to Donald Hickey getting the nod once again this afternoon. The reliable Newfoundlander currently sits fourth in the league in wins and has been a steady presence for Charlottetown, especially in tight, high-pressure games away from home.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Moncton taking the first two matchups. For the Islanders, today represents an opportunity to correct the ship, flip the script, and earn a statement win on the road against one of the league's top teams.

The Wildcats enter play riding a two-game winning streak since the holiday break, with victories over Newfoundland and Cape Breton. This afternoon marks Moncton's second game in as many days, as they defeated Newfoundland just yesterday and will look to carry that momentum forward.

Much of Moncton's success has been fueled by goaltender Rudy Guimond, who has been outstanding this season. Guimond currently leads the league in save percentage, ranks second in goals-against average, and sits first in wins, making him one of the toughest netminders to beat in the QMJHL.

Offensively, the Wildcats will lean heavily on Tommy Bleyl, who sits second in the league in assists, and their top goal scorer Niko Tournas, who narrowly edges Islanders forward Nathan Leek in the scoring race.

With both teams eyeing a strong finish before the calendar flips, the stakes are high this afternoon. It's the final game of the year, a hostile road environment, and a prime chance for the Islanders to head into 2026 with confidence.

Puck drop is set for 4:00 PM at the Avenir Centre in Moncton.







