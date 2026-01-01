New Year's Eve Fireworks Start Inside as Cats Win Big

Published on December 31, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats powerplay struck for three goals on New Year's Eve to sink the Charlottetown Islanders 6 -1 before a capacity crowd of 8,500+ fans at the Avenir Centre.

Moncton has produced a whopping seven PP goals in the last 2 games.

On the scoresheet, flashy Kuzma Voronin scored twice with an assist, Niko Tournas added a pair of goals - his 24th and 25th of the season, others to Ted Mutryn (17th) and Rian Chudzinski (9th).

Gabe Smith, Alex Mercier and Tom Bleyl each recorded a pair of assists in leading the Cats to their 3rd straight victory since the Q's second half opened.

Rudy Guimond logged his 21st win of the season with 25 saves.

Moncton sits at 25-7-2-1, two points shy of first-overall Chicoutimi. The Sags downed Rimouski 5-1 in other New Year's Eve action.

THREE STARS:

1 #27 KUZMA VORONIN (2G,1A)

2 #9 GABE SMITH (2A)

3 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

The Wildcats visit the Mooseheads Saturday night in Halifax at 7pm at Scotiabank, the next home action is Wednesday, January 7th, against the Gatineau Olympiques at 7pm.

Follow your Wildcats on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM in Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

