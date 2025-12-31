Eagles Close out 2025 with Visit from Mooseheads

The Cape Breton Eagles will welcome an old foe for a final time, and a first time today at Centre 200: in the last game of the year 2025, the Halifax Mooseheads will make their first visit of the 2025-26 season. And the Eagles are looking to ring in the new year with a sweep of their long time rivals.

The first game of the annual holiday series went to the team from east of the Causeway, and it was a huge night for the line of Romain Litalien, Lewis Gendron, and Reece Peitzsche. Litalien scored twice, Gendron scored once, and all three forwards notched three points in a 5-1 victory over the Mooseheads in Halifax.

Goaltending was a big factor for the Eagles as Félix Hamel stopped 27 of 28 shots. Halifax's Nick Circa, is expected to start again today with the continued short term absence of Owen Bresson, allowed five goals on 29 shots.

Halifax is hoping that forward Liam Kilfoil can provide some spark after breaking a six game goal scoring drought. Last year Kilfoil scored 21 goals for Halifax. Last night the Eagles were able to hold off rookie Russian Oleg Kulebiakin, the point per game forward who has just one assist in his last seven games.

Ahead of tomorrow's holiday, the Eagles are dressing to impress, wearing special New Year's Eve theme jerseys. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win the jerseys, with proceeds going in support of the United Way.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 2 PM AST

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

T5th Eastern Conference, 17-14-1-1 (Away: 8-6-1-0) RECORD T3rd Eastern Conference, 17-10-1-5 (Home: 6-6-1-3)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-0-1

111GF/131GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 102GF/96GA

1-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-1-0-0

Oleg Kulebiakin (34 points in 32 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (39 points in 33 games)

11th, 18.6%, Away: 9th, 20.3% POWER PLAY 12th, 18.2% Home: 14th, 17%

8th, 80%. Away: 13th, 74.5% PENALTY KILL 1st, 86.9%, Home: 6th, 83%

Owen Bresson, Caylen Blake INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







