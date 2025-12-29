Moncton Edge Eagles in Shootout at Centre 200

NOTES FROM THE GAME

-Moncton rallied from down 4-0, Cape Breton rallied from down 5-4 and the Wildcats prevailed 6-5 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon in Sydney. Tommy Bleyl led the Wildcats attack with one goal & two assists.

- The first period saw the Eagles take a 4-0 lead, with eleven different players recording points. Hugo Charron, Eliot Litalien, Will Murphy, and Romain Litalien all scored in the first period. Noah Jettelson's second point of the night came on a late tying goal on the power play in the third period.

- Prior to the game, Lewis Gendron was named the 34 captain in the history of the Cape Breton Eagles. Gendron & Reece Peitzsche recorded two assists for the Eagles.

- Rudy Guimond stopped 19 of 24 shots in the win for Moncton, while Connor Towle stopped 31 of 36 shots in the loss for Cape Breton.

- Brady Flynn, acquired from Victoriaille at the opening of the QMJHL trading period, made his Eagles debut on Sunday afternoon.

He collected an assist and registered two shots on goal.

The Eagles came out blazing, taking a 4-0 lead before the 18 minute mark. It began in the opening three minutes when a puck bounced off the end boards and went through two Wildcats to Charron, who made no mistake in scoring the first goal. Eliot Litalien doubled the lead when he tipped a Jettelson power play shot by Guimond.

Will Murphy added to the lead, finishing a three way passing play. It started with Lucas Romeo doing strong work along the boards, finding Adam Klaus who fed Murphy the puck after he'd snuck into the play. Another Moncton turnover landed on the stick of Romain Litalien who made it 4-0 to end the period.

As the first period went for the Eagles, the second period went for the Wildcats. The comeback started with Alex Mercier coming up the wing and finding Kuzma Voronin in front of the net. It was still 4-1 with five minutes left in the second stanza, but Rian Chudzinski tipped a Bleyl shot by Towle to cut the lead. Blelyl himself went coast to coast with a beautiful individual effort to bring the margin to within a single goal.

The Eagles held the lead through the first half of the third period, but Simon Binkley zapped a tying goal by Towle at the 11:36 mark. In the final four minutes, Moncton was just eight seconds into a power play when Gabe Smith scored from the top of the crease to the give the visitors their first lead.

Now playing from behind, the Eagles drew their own late power play in the final three minutes. Towle remained in the net, and the Eagles scored five on four thanks to Jettelson's blast.

60 minutes solved nothing and the game headed to overtime. Moncton carried possession in the early part of the fourth period, not allowing the Eagles a single line change in the first half of overtime. But the Eagles held on, with Romain LItalien having a breakaway late before being turned aside by Guimond.

Litalien wouldn't be denied in the shootout, though, as he was the only player to score in the first five shooters. Rian Chudzinski had to score to extend it for Moncton- and he did, albeit with controversy. The Eagles felt he had gone backwards in his motion to the net and the play went to review, but it was deemed a goal goal.

The "overtime" portion of the shootout lasted just one round: After Eliot Litalien failed to score on Guimond, Simon Binkley sealed the win for Moncton.

The Eagles will play game 33, their first game of the second half of the season, as they visit the Halifax Mooseheads on Tuesday, December 30th. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166930 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tommy Bleyl (Moncton) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 3 shots, 6/9 on faceoffs

3. Hugo Charron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Samuel Boyer, Olivier Laverdière, Blake Burke

Scratches For Moncton: Caleb Desnoyers (World Juniors), Jackson Batchiilder, Aiden Diamond

Final Shots On Goal: 36-24 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/3

Moncton Power Play: 1/2







