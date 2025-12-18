Eagles Finish First Half of the Season Tonight in Moncton

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will conclude their first half of the QMJHL season tonight against one of the league's top teams, the Moncton Wildcats. Following tonight's game, the QMJHL's annual holiday trading period will open up, so tonight may be the last time for some players in Eagle uniforms.

The Eagles come into the game on a three game winning streak- after sweeping a pair of games at home against Newfoundland, the Eagles began their two game Maritime swing with a stunning come from behind victory in Charlottetown during yesterday's school day game. Depth scoring proved big for the Eagles- while Cape Breton leading scorer Lewis Gendron opened the scoring, defensive defenseman Willl Murphy and rookie forward Derek Andrews scored in the third period to force overtime. Reece Peitzsche was the lone player to score in the shootout for either team.

The three game winning streak for the Eagles would stand at nine games- if not for a loss to the Wildcats, that streak would stand at nine games. Moncton themselves has won seven in a row, a streak extended by a huge five point game from Utah draft pick Gabe Smith in last night's win over Newfoundland. While the Wildcats roster sports six NHL drafted players, it's undrafted star forwards Alex Mercier & Niko Tournas leading the club in scoring. After recording a natural hat trick in the game against the Eagles one week ago tonight, Tournas delivered a two point outing in last night's win over the Regiment.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166908

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32186/

CAPE BRETON

MONCTON

4th Eastern Conference, 15-10-1-4 (Away: 9-4-0-2) RECORD T1st Eastern Conference, 22-6-2-1 (Home: 9-4-1-0)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 7-0-0-0

83GF/85GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 134GF/85GA

0-1-1-1 SEASON SERIES 3-0-0-0

Thursday, Cape Breton 5 @ Charlottetown 4 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Newfoundland 3 @ Moncton 6

Lewis Gendron (33 points in 30 games) LEADING SCORER Niko Tournas & Alex Mercier (36 points in 31 games)

17th, 15% POWER PLAY 3rd, 26.2%

1st, 87.2% PENALTY KILL 6th, 81.4%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.