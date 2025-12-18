It's Holiday Hockey as the Cats & Eagles Battle Tonight

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Thursday night hockey and it's our Holiday Game - the last game before the break! The Eagles are at the Den for a rematch - the Cats grounded Cape Breton 6-1 at home last week and hold a 3-0 lead in the season series.

Wear your nicest ugly Christmas sweater and you could win a $50 Roar Store gift card - we'll be holding an intermission contest! We'll also have some Holiday mascots around the concourse.

The Wildcats (22-6-2-1) continue to roll into mid-December, looking for an 8th consecutive win as they battle Chicoutimi for top spot in the Q. The Cats are getting scoring by committee and the latest to take over a game is Gabe Smith. Smitty had a 5-point night on Wednesday to spur a third period comeback over Newfoundland. Teddy Mutryn added a pair of goals - his 3rd multi-goal game this month.

Wildcats' goalie Rudy Guimond is anchoring the most recent QMJHL Team of the Week and leads the league in wins (19), GAA (2.26) & save percentage (.927).

Cape Breton (15-10-1-4) are on a 3-game win streak and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Eagles have recently soared above the crowd to 4th in the Eastern Conference (7th overall).

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $7,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is 30th Anniversary hoodie. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a white game-worn autographed #15 VIRGILIO

Matthew Virgilio will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.