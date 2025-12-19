Regiment Trump Islanders 4-1

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment head into the holiday break on a high note thanks to a 4-1 road win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Thursday evening at the Eastlink Centre.

Dawson Sharkey opened the scoring on the powerplay eight minutes into the game, his third straight contest with a PP tally, to put Newfoundland ahead 1-0.

Six minutes later it was Justin Larose who would find the back of the net with the man advantage as the captain put the Regiment on top 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Newfoundland native Marcus Kearsey cut it to 2-1 as he scored for Charlottetown with 6:26 left in the middle frame to get the hosts within one. Moments later it was Marek Danicek who made a Regiment PP count as he put his side back on top by two ahead of the second intermission.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards iced it with an empty netter 47 seconds before the end of regulation to make it a 4-1 final in favour of Newfoundland. Antoine Proulx was strong in the crease at the other end with 27 stops to secure the win.

Newfoundland enjoy a ten-day holiday break before returning to action in Halifax on December 28. After a brief three game trip to conclude 2025, the Regiment return to home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques on January 3rd and 4th. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







