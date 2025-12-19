Regiment Waver in 6-3 Loss to Wildcats

Published on December 18, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment gave up four unanswered goals in the third as they fell 6-3 to the Moncton Wildcats on Wednesday evening at Avenir Centre.

Gabe Smith put Moncton ahead midway through the first period to give the hosts a 1-0 lead after the 1st despite a 22-9 advantage on the shot clock.

Newfoundland came out flying in the second period as they scored three in a row including a pair of even strength tallies from Marek Danicek before a powerplay goal from Dawson Sharkey to put the visitors up 3-1. The Wildcats would get one back before the end of the second to get them within one going into the final 20 minutes.

It was all Moncton in the third period as they rattled off four straight goals to come from behind for a 6-3 Wildcats win.

Newfoundland now head to Charlottetown to take on the islanders tomorrow night in their final game before the holiday break. The Regiment finish out the calendar year on the road before opening 2026 on home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques on January 3rd and 4th. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.