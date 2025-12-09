Regiment Sweep Islanders with 2-1 Shootout Win

Published on December 8, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment completed the series sweep over the Charlottetown Islanders courtesy of a 2-1 shootout win on Monday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

After neither team could find the breakthrough in the first, Nathan Leek gave the visitors the lead eight minutes into the middle frame to see the Islanders head into the second intermission on top 1-0.

Emile Perron equalized for the Regiment with 17:06 left in regulation to secure at least a point for the home side. After overtime solved nothing, Louis-François Bélanger and Justin Larose both scored in the shootout while goaltender Antoine Proulx stopped both Islanders shooters he faced to secure the 2-1 victory.

The Regiment now head out on the road to close out the calendar year with seven away games on the schedule between now and the end of December. Tickets for home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







