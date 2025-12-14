Regiment Edged, 4-2, by Eagles

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment let an early two goal lead slip in a 4-2 defeat to the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday night at Centre 200.

Ben Veitch and Dominic Pilote scored just a minute apart midway through the opening period to give Newfoundland an early 2-0 lead.

Cape Breton would reply with a pair of their own first period goals however, making it a 2-2 game through 20 minutes. Both goalies stood tall in the second to keep that deadlock heading into the third.

Maxime Sauthier gave the Eagles their first lead of the night on the powerplay with 15:05 left to play before Lewis Gendron's second of the game moments later made it a 4-2 final in favour of the hosts.

These two play a rematch right back here tomorrow afternoon at 3pm local time (3:30 NL. Newfoundland finish out the calendar year on the road before opening 2026 on home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques on January 3rd and 4th. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

