December 6th Game vs. Islanders Rescheduled

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Due to travel complications related to an ongoing weather system, the Newfoundland Regiment home game scheduled for Saturday, December 6 against the Charlottetown Islanders has been rescheduled for Monday, December 8 at 7:00pm. The game set for Sunday, December 7 at 4:00PM will go ahead as scheduled including Buddy Jr's. Birthday festivities presented by Mary Brown's. The NTV Teddy Toss, originally scheduled for Saturday night, will now take place during the first intermission of Monday's game.

Tickets purchased for Saturday's contest are now valid for Monday night's game with no further action required. Ticket holders for the rescheduled December 6th contest who can not attend on Monday can choose to swap their ticket for any remaining regular season home game (including Sunday, December 7) ONLY by contacting the Mary Brown's Centre box office at 709-576-7657 or by email at [email protected]. Ticket exchange requests must be made by Monday, December 8th at 5pm.

In lieu of Saturday night's game, the Regiment will be hosting a player meet & greet at the Mary Brown's Centre from 6-8pm. The event is free to attend and fans can enter through the main box office entrance starting at 6pm.

Please note the box office will be opened on Saturday, December 6 from 12pm-8pm where fans can visit in-person or call at 709-576-7657 for any ticketing concerns.







