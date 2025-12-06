Eagles Top Foreurs to Push Win Streak to Four Games

Published on December 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three point night from Lewis Gendron and a two goal night from Reece Peitzsche helped the Cape Breton Eagles rally from 2-0 to defeat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-3 Friday night at Centre 200. The win stretches the Eagles winning streak to a season high four games.

- Derek Andrews scored his first career goal for the Eagles to give them a lead late in the second period. Caden Kelly also scored for the Eagles.

- Connor Towle stopped 28 of 30 in the win for the Eagles, while Émile Beaunoyer stopped 36 of 40 shots for Val-d'Or.

- Maxime Coursol's 20 game point streak, the longest of the QMJHL season, was snapped as the Eagles held the Foreurs' star off the scoresheet.

It was a fast paced first period that saw the Foreurs take a 2-0 lead before the 14 minute mark. Nathan Brisson ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle past the Towle.The lead doubled when Philippe Veilleux elected to keep the puck on a two on one and deked his way to a 2-0 score.

The Eagles countered before period's end off a faceoff play. Rory Plling won the draw and sent the puck to Caden Kelly who ripped the puck over Beaunoyer. Val-d'Or took the lead into the second period, but it wouldn't last long as Peitzsche scored from the top of the crease just 26 seconds into the second period.

Andrews' goal came with under four minutes to go when Blake Burke won the puck below the goal line and passed it to the front of net. Andrews kicked the puck to his stick and put it through Beaunoyer to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. 84 seconds later, Gendron blasted a power play shot by Beaunoyer and it was 4-2 for the Eagles.

In the final three minutes, Maxime Desruisseaux elected to lift his goaltender for an extra attacker- and the move paid off, as Louis-Charles Plourde finished a passing play in front of the net to cut the lead to a single goal.

Beaunoyer was put back in the net for the ensuing centre ice faceoff and never found his way back to the bench. Gendron darted up the right wing, found Peitzsche in front of the goal to restore the Eagles two goal lead. While the Foreurs would get the puck back in the Cape Breton zone, Beaunoyer stayed in the Val-d'Or net and the Eagles picked up a 5-3 win.

These same two teams will go at tomorrow night at Centre 200 as the Foreurs make their final visit of the season to Centre 200. It's teddy bear & toque toss night at Centre 200 so all fans are asked to bring a wrapped teddy bear & toque to throw on the ice after the Eagles score their first goal.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/4CFUU They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 shots

2. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 5 shots

3. Derek Andrews (Cape Breton) First career goal, 3 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Samuel Boyer (injury), Jacob De Ladurantaye (injury)

Scratches For Val-d'Or: Samuel Fiala (injury), Étienne Maheu (injury), Evan Sercerchi (injury), Alix Durocher (injury), Benjamin Olivier

Final Shots On Goal: 40-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/3

Val-d'Or Power Play: 0/3







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

