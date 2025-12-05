Eagles Host Foreurs for Friday Night Matchup at the Nest

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to push their winning streak to a season high four games as they host the Val-d'Or Foreurs tonight at Centre 200.

The line of Reece Peitzsche, Lewis Gendron, and Romain Litalien helped pace to the Eagles to a pair of wins in their weekend series against the Saint John Sea Dogs on the road. Litalien scored his first career hat trick on Saturday, and then assisted on all three goals as Peitzsche recorded his first hat trick as an Eagle. It was also a milestone weekend for Eagle veterans Tomas Lavoie & Lucas Romeo, who each played their 200th game in the QMJHL in New Brunswick.

While the Eagles offense has came alive with 16 goals in the winning streak, tonight's game is a styles clash with the tight defense of the Eagles against an offensive minded Foreurs club. While Val-d'Or have struggled to keep the puck out of the net, it's a team with no shortage of firepower as both Philippe Veilleux & Maxime Coursol are in the top ten in QMJHL scoring. Coursol's current 20 game point streak is by far the longest in the QMJHL this season.

NHL scouts are keeping their eye on Val-d'Or's backend as both Benjaim Cossette-Ayotte & Alexis Fortin have been ranked by NHL Central Scouting as players to watch for the 2026 NHL draft. Cossette-Ayotte was given a "C" ranking, indicating a player with a potential to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round, while Fortin was given a "W" ranking, indicating a player who could be drafted in the sixth or seven round. (Eagles players Romain Litalien & Maxime Sauthier were given "C" & "W" rankings, respectively.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32139/

VAL-D'OR CAPE BRETON

6th Western Conference, 10-11-2-2 (Away: 4-5-2-0) RECORD 8th Eastern Conference, 10-9-1-4 (Home: 2-5-1-2)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-0-0

87GF/100GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 63GF/69GA

Sunday, Chicoutimi 6 @ Val-d'Or 3 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 5 @ Saint John 2

Philippe Veilleux (38 points in 25 games) LEADING SCORER Romain Litalien (26 points in 24 games)

11th, 18.9% POWER PLAY 17th, 13.5%

4th, 82.6% PENALTY KILL 1st, 90.4%

Alix Durocher, Samuel Fiala, Étienne Maheu, Evan Sercerchi INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Eliot Litalien, Samuel Boyer







