November BMR Student-Athletes of the Month

Published on December 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Inspired by its partner BMR, the QMJHL highlights every month student-athletes who, through hard work and perseverance, are building their future both on the ice and in school.

The selection is made following a consultation conducted by the Scholastic program director, Valérie Monette, with the League's educational advisors.

"These student-athletes caught our attention as much for their brilliance on the ice as for their commitment to their studies, said Ms. Monette. The QMJHL office, team managers and players are working together to build a solid foundation for the future, both in sports, academics and personal development. Yes, we strive for excellence in sports, but above all, we strive to develop strong and committed citizens."

The 18 recipients of the month were selected by the teams' educational advisors, who play a central role in the educational development of our players. Witnessing their perseverance on a daily basis, they support them in building a solid path, guided by discipline and passion.

Congratulations to the 18 BMR Student-Athletes of the Month for November! Keep building your future.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.