Cats Top Huskies in 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Matchup

Published on December 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats held off a determined Rouyn-Noranda club Friday night at the Avenir Centre, posting a 3-1 victory before 4,900 fans in the annual Pink in the Rink game, in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.

The strong third period trend continued as the Cats scored twice - Kuzma Voronin's powerplay goal was the game-winner at 9:01 and Preston Lounsbury's empty-netter at 19:45 of the third period sealed the deal.

Caleb Desnoyers opened the scoring for Moncton, his 6th, and added two assists as the First Star for the second consecutive night.

The Huskies outshot the Wildcats 32-22 including 16-4 in the second period. Rudy Guimond nabbed Second Star with his Q-leading 16th win of the season and 31 saves.

The Wildcats remain atop the QMJHL & Eastern Conference - tied with Chicoutimi at 39 points. The Sags downed the Quebec Remparts 4-1 and hold a game in hand on Moncton. The Wildcats move to 18-6-2-1 after 27 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G,2A)

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (31 saves)

3 #15 MATT VIRGILIO (1A)

The Wildcats roll into Saint John Sunday at 3pm to battle the Sea Dogs in their next game.

Next week: The Cats visit the Eagles in Sydney Thursday night, followed by a home matchup on Saturday night against the Halifax Mooseheads. Saturday is our annual Toy Drive game, in support of Toyland Moncton Headstart.

Article by Marty Kingston







