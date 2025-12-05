Big Night at the Den, Pink in the Rink & Food Drive

Published on December 5, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cats come into Friday's game versus the Huskies in a 3-way tie for 1st overall in the QMJHL. Rouyn-Noranda sit 5th in the loop and are just 4 points back of Moncton. Add in Pink in the Rink/Hockey Fights Cancer and our annual food drive - please bring non-perishable goods to support the Peter McKee Community Food Centre - and you've got the makings for an awesome Friday night at the Den!

You can support our Hockey Fights Cancer game by making a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society:

https://fundraisemyway.cancer.ca/participants/Moncton-Wildcats

You can also support the Peter McKee Community Food Centre year-round with a monetary donation:

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/80325

The Wildcats endured a Sea Dogs 3-goal comeback rally last night before pulling away in the 3rd period. Captain Caleb Desnoyers has rounded into his 2025 Playoff-MVP form with 13 points (4G, 9A) in his last 7 games - including a pair of goals & assists Thursday night. Tommy Bleyl continues to be an assist machine - matching a Q record for rookie defenceman with 16 helpers in November, and adding 3 more Thursday.

Cats keeper Rudy Guimond just puts up W's. He currently leads the league with 15 victories to go along with his 2.41 GAA (4th in the Q) and a .922 save percentage (2nd in the Q).

The Huskies (15-7-2-1) are 2nd in the Eastern Conference and are led by their 5th year, 20 year-old American-born star Thomas Verdon. Verdon is 2nd in Q scoring with 39 points (12G, 27A). Rouyn-Noranda kicked off a 3-game Maritime swing with a 6-3 loss in Charlottetown on Thursday night.

The Huskies feature 18 year-old Samuel Melcohe in the net. The Sabres 2025 4th Rd pick (#116 overall) has 13 wins in 21 appearances.

Save on tickets with a Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR FRIDAY:

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is the Wildcats T-shirt 3-Pack.

The jersey raffle is for a 30th Anniversary autographed #9 SMITH

Gabe Smith will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







