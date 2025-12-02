Bleyl Earns Spot on QMJHL Team of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 24 to 30.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

_

FORWARDS:

Romain LITALIEN | Cape Breton Eagles | 2GP-3G-4A, +7

Justin LAROSE | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-4G-3A, +2

Nathan QUINN | Québec Remparts | 2GP-2G-5A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-0G-5A, +5

Mathéo LEPAGE | Victoriaville Tigres | 3GP-0G-3A, +1

GOALKEEPER:

Philippe BOUCHER | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2-0-0-0, 0.944%, 1.92







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.