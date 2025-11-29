Teddy Mutryn's OT Winner Tames Tigres

Published on November 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats opened the latest Quebec 3-game road swing in dramatic fashion Friday night in Victoriaville with a 3-2 overtime victory before 2,200 fans at Colisée Desjardins.

Ted Mutryn broke in across the blue line and beat Gabriel D'Aigle just 15 seconds into extra time to give Moncton (15-6-2-0) it's 15th win of the season.

The Cats trailed most of the night despite a heavy barrage at D'Aigle. Alex Mercier scored the first Cats goal and Caleb Desnoyers tied it with 3:35 remaining in the third.

Defenseman Tommy Bleyl again played a huge role, assisting on all three goals. Jacoby Weiner won his 2nd of the season with 23 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 #14 TED MUTRYN (1G)

2 Gabriel D'Aigle VIC (38 saves)

3#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 1A)

The Cats are an impressive 10-2-1-0 on the road.

The Cats swing into Shawinigan Saturday at 5pm Atlantic for the next game. Then on to Drummondville Sunday at 5pm Atlantic.

Follow your Wildcats on FloHockey TV and the Cats Radio network-INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston







