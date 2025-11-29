Career Night for Carrier as Moose Rout the Regiment

Published on November 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It took awhile to get there, but the Halifax Mooseheads first visit to St. John's, NL since February 2nd, 2008 was worth the wait. Shawn Carrier scored his first career hat trick and added an assist for a career-high four points in an 8-5 victory over the host Newfoundland Regiment.

Weather delays with a connecting flight in Toronto led to a nearly 24 hour travel day for the Herd who arrived at their hotel around 4:30am on Friday morning but that didn't slow the Herd down in picking up their 14th win of the season and first in the Newfoundland capital since a 3-2 win over the former Fog Devils 17 years ago.

The game was an entertaining one at the Mary Brown's Centre for the healthy crowd of 5,730 in attendance with a combined 13 goals and 46 hits between the clubs. Halifax beefed up its power play percentage thanks to four goals in seven chances on the man advantage. Two of Carrier's tallies came on the power play while Quinn Kennedy also struck twice on the power play. Six Mooseheads players finished with multiple points in the contest to improve the team record to 14-7-1-1 on the season while extending their lead over Newfoundland to four points for fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Mooseheads never trailed in the game, despite allowing the Regiment to come back and tie the game twice. Newfoundland thought they had tied it a third time at 4-4 early in the second period but had a goal called back for offside after a long review by the officials.

Carrier got the scoring started mere seconds into a first period power play when he let one fly from inside the blue line that had eyes. Newfoundland pulled even at the 9:42 mark with a power play goal of their own from Louis-Francois Belanger, but it was the first of the season for big defenceman Eddy Doyle a couple of minutes later that restored the lead for the Herd 2-1.

The opening period was a wild one with plenty of goal scoring and it continued with the Regiment's American forward Max Dineen revving up the home crowd with a tying goal at 13:52. The Moose got their first little cushion of the night on back-to-back strikes from Kennedy and Connor MacPherson to carry a 4-2 advantage to the dressing room.

The Regiment came out hard in the middle stanza and had the Mooseheads on their heels for a few minutes but Owen Bresson battled hard between the pipes for his squad. Overager Justin Larose wired one in for Newfoundland to make it a one-goal game once again but Jasu Menson got that two-goal lead back when he put one in from a near impossible angle behind the goal-line. The Regiment wouldn't go away though and Noah Laberge cut the deficit to 5-4 to round out the second period scoring.

Bresson faced 16 shots in each of the first two periods to outplay his counterpart Antoine Proulx. Carrier got the final period off and running with his second of the game at the 5:07 mark which stood as the game-winner. Newfoundland once again made it a one-goal game on Justin Larose's second goal that came while short handed but it was all Halifax down the stretch. The Regiment did themselves in with some costly penalties and Kennedy scored on a two-man advantage for some insurance and Carrier made it 8-5 just 26 seconds later as the power play continued.

Final shots were 39-28 in favour of the Regiment but it was Halifax skating away with the decisive victory. The two teams will battle it out again on Saturday at 6:30pm AST at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Herd will then finally head home to Halifax for a pair of games at Scotiabank Centre next weekend.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is Saturday, December 6th at 7pm against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. It's the annual Toque Toss game in support of local homeless shelters. Halifax will play at home again on Sunday, December 7th at 3pm versus Val d'Or in the annual Toy Drive game. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.