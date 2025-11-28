Islanders Look to Turn the Tide Tonight in Saint John

Published on November 28, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road tonight for a 7:00 p.m. matchup at TD Station, taking on the Saint John Sea Dogs in what promises to be an important game for both squads.

These two teams are no strangers this season. The Isles and Sea Dogs have split the first two meetings with Charlottetown taking a 4-3 win earlier in the season, before dropping a 6-3 decision in Saint John last week. With the season series now even, tonight's contest provides an opportunity for Charlottetown to swing momentum back in their favour.

The Islanders enter the night looking to shake off a tough loss to Moncton and reignite the spark from their strong start to the season. Sitting at 3-6-0-1 in their last 10 games and on a two-game slide, Charlottetown is hungry for a win that can act as a reset and kickstart a return to form.

Between the pipes, fans can expect to see Donald Hickey, who remains tied for second in the league in wins and has been a steady presence all season long.

On the Saint John side, all eyes will be on Alexis Joseph, the first overall pick in the most recent QMJHL Entry Draft. The highly touted rookie continues to draw attention across the league and will be a key player to contain tonight.

Offensively, Charlottetown continues to be powered by its top trio. Nathan Leek leads the team with 13 goals and 27 points through 25 games, while Will Shields also sits at 13 goals. Ross Campbell has been equally productive, matching Leek with 27 points on the year. Their consistency will be crucial as the Islanders aim to put together a full 60-minute effort.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at TD Station. The Islanders will look to leave Saint John with a big divisional win, and possibly the spark they need to get rolling again.







