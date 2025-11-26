Danny Walters Suspended 1 Game

Published on November 26, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads forward Danny Walters was suspended by the QMJHL for one game for kicking an opponent during Saturday's game versus Chicoutimi.

Walters received a five minute major and a match penalty at 16:52 of the first period after he was knocked to the ice by a Sagueneens player and then made a backwards kicking motion while down on the ice.

The 17-year-old will miss Friday's road game in Newfoundland and will be eligible to return to the lineup the following night in the rematch against the Regiment at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Walters is eighth in team scoring this season with four goals and eight assists while predominantly playing centre on the third line. He leads the team with 39 penalty minutes.

