Ugly Game for Mooseheads in Chicoutimi

Published on November 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was a day to forget for the Halifax Mooseheads in Chicoutimi where the QMJHL-leading Sagueneens walloped the Herd 9-3 in front of 3,859 fans at the Georges-Vezina Centre.

The home team scored six unanswered goals to secure the win, after Halifax had fought back from a 3-1 deficit to briefly tie the game 3-3 early in the second period. The Sags scored three times in the first period, twice in the second and fnished strong with four goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Eight different players scored goals for Chicoutimi with Emmanuel Vermette leading the way with two goals and two assists. Halifax starting goalie Owen Bresson gave up seven goals on 32 shots in a little more than 46 minutes played before Nick Cirka took over and gave up two goals on eight shots.

Oleg Kulebiakin kept his personal hot streak alive with a fifth goal in three games. He leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and 26 points. Amelio Santini notched a shorthanded goal while Liam Kilfoil potted a power play goal. Jasu Mensonen picked up his fourth assist in 24 hours while Shawn Carrier, Carlos Handel, Connor MacPherson and Kilfoil also had helpers.

Defenceman Mathieu Taillefer was knocked out of the game about 12 minutes into the contest with a lower body injury after he was hit awkwardly into the end boards by Anton Linde. Taillefer is listed as day-to-day. Forward Danny Walters was tossed from the game at the 16:52 mark of the opening period when he was given a five-minute major and a match penalty for kicking an opponent.

While the loss was the worst of the season for the Mooseheads, the team will still finish the Quebec portion of the road trip with wins in two-of-three games after defeating both the Remparts and Drakkar. Halifax will take the long bus ride home tomorrow before flying to Newfoundland for a pair of games with the Regiment on Friday and Saturday. Halifax's record sits at 13-7-1-1 through 22 games this season.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is Saturday, December 6th at 7pm against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. It's the annual Toque Toss game in support of local homeless shelters. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







