Regiment Respond with 6-2 Win over Remparts

Published on November 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment replied in impressive fashion with a 6-2 win over the Quebec Remparts on Saturday evening at the Videotron Centre.

Emile Perron gave the Regiment first blood in the rematch as his sneaky shot found the back of the Remparts net with eight minutes left in the first to put Newfoundland up 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Quebec scored on the opening shift of the second period and then again late in the middle frame to flip the game on its head and take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Newfoundland exploded offensively in the final 10 minutes of the contest to the tune of five goals started by Marek Danicek's equalizer with 9:43 left in regulation. 90 seconds later Justin Larose gave the Regiment a 3-2 lead and from there Ben Veitch, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and a second from Larose ensure the Remparts comeback bid was dead on arrival as they skated away to a 6-2 road victory.

The Regiment now head home to host the Halifax Mooseheads to close out the month of November this coming Friday and Saturday night. Tickets for the Halifax series and the rest of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

Unite. Inspire. Defend.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.