Wildcats Bringing the Fire on Sunday Funday vs Isles

Published on November 22, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's an Eastern Conference battle as the 2nd-place Charlottetown Isles visit the 3rd-place Wildcats on Sunday Funday at the Avenir Centre. Add in First Responders Night and a celebration of the Moncton Fire Depts' 150 years and things will really heat up.

Founded on November 9, 1875, the department has evolved from humble beginnings, with horse-drawn fire wagons and volunteer crews, to a highly trained, professional service equipped with cutting-edge technology. For 150 years, Moncton's firefighters have stood ready to protect lives, property, and the environment, day and night, through emergencies big and small.

"This 150th anniversary is not only a chance to look back at where we've been, but to celebrate the people who continue to serve with pride and professionalism," says Conrad Landry, Fire Chief.

The Moncton Fire Dept will have a booth on the concourse featuring some gear & celebrating the history of the Dept, and will be involved throughout the game:

An honour guard will accompany O Canada

Ceremonial puck drop ceremony with representatives from Moncton Fire, RCMP and Ambulance NB

1st intermission - 'Put out the Fire' race

2nd intermission - Antique Fire Truck on the ice

Moncton boasts a 13-6-2-0 record and are moving up the standings with 7 wins in their last 10 games. The Isles (13-7-1-3) have been at or near the top of the Q all season - but have cooled off a bit, going 4-6 in their last 10. The Cats sit 2 points back of Charlottetown and have 3 games in hand.

Niko Tournas and Alex Mercier lead a potent Wildcat attack with 26 points apiece. Tournas has 15 goals and Mercier has 17 assists to lead those categories. SImon Binkley continues his breakout season, racking up 25 points in 21 games.

Cats keeper Rudy Guimond's pedigree is well-known - the Red Wings prospect stops pucks & collects W's. Rudy is 7-0 in November and has won 10 of his last 12.

The Charlottetown offence is led by PEI-born Ross Campbell - the 19 year-old has 27 points (9G, 18A). Twenty year-old Nathan Leek & William Shields lead the team in goals with 13 each. Defender Marcus Kearsey adds 21 points (7G, 14A) from the back end, while former Wildcat Dylan MacKinnon is a physical force on the Isles blue line.

Goalie Donald Hickey soaks up most of the rubber in the Isles crease. Hickey has 20 appearances in 24 games, with 12 wins, a 2.65 GAA and .905 SV%.

Family fun starts before the game, when the doors open at 2pm, with bouncy castles, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, and face painting activities from Par-T-Perfect.

The '30 Minute Powerplay' runs from 2pm until 2:30pm. Hot dogs, bottled water and cans of Moose Light & Alpine (355 mL) will be reduced in price.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $8,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is a Russell red Wildcats hoodie. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a 30th anniversary autographed #23 SAMPSON

Riley Sampson will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will not be setup.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.