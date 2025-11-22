Third Period Explosion Lifts Cats over Sea Dogs

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

A four-goal third period propelled the Wildcats to an 8-4 road win over the Sea Dogs in Saint John's TD Station on Friday night before 3,100 fans.

The Wildcats blew the game wide open in the third period with a pair of goals from Kuzma Voronin (6th & 7th) Niko Tournas and Gabe Smith (8th).

Tournas added another goal, giving him 15, and two assists for a four-point game. Ted Mutryn garnered First Star honours with his 8th of the season and three assists. Tommy Bleyl scored his 4th of the year and Grayden Robertson-Palmer notched his 3rd. Caleb Desnoyers and Simon Binkley contributed two assists.

The Cats poured 53 shots at Sea Dogs goalie duo of Robinson & Courchesne. Rudy Guimond made 40 saves in the Cats' net.

The win lifts the Cats to 13-6-2-0 and the road record to an impressive 9-2-1-0.

THREE STARS:

1 #14 TED MUTRYN (1G3,A)

2 Matt Kramer SNB (1G)

3 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G, 2A)

The Cats swing back into action against the Charlottetown Islanders Sunday at 3pm at Avenir Centre.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

