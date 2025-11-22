Phoenix Top Eagles to Open Weekend Set

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Goals from defensemen Jean-Félix Lapointe & Sydney Gagnon helped pace the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 Friday night.

- Kyan Labbé stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win, while Eagles goaltender Félix Hamel stopped 21 of 23 shots in the loss in addition to the empty netter.

- Caden Kelly scored for the Eagles in his QMJHL debut. Kelly had been signed earlier in the week as a free agent from the Ottawa 67s.

Both sides had plenty of chances in a first period that was played entirely five on five. Sherbrooke outshot the Eagles 14-12, with the lone breakthrough coming from a shot from the blueline from Lapointe. The Phoenix took the lead to the break.

The Eagles were unable to score on the game's first power play early in the second period, and neither team could capitalize on a full two minute four on four shortly after. Sherbrooke did add to the lead prior to the halfway mark of regulation when Gagnon finished a three way passing play.

There was a breakthrough in the final minutes in the middle stanza when Kelly put a sharp angle shot from the sideboards, giving the home team its first goal of the game.

Chances were limited in the third period, as the Eagles outshot the Phoenix 8-6. Hamel was lifted in the final 67 seconds of an extra attacker, but the Eagles couldn't find an equalizer and Samuel Rochon hit the open goal to seal the win.

The rematch between these teams goes tomorrow as the Phoenix make their second and final visit of the season to the Nest!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/Ajj0x They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Kyan Labbé (Sherbrooke 30 saves on 31 shots)

2. Caden Kelly (Cape Breton) first QMJHL goal

3. Jayden Plouffe (Sherbrooke) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Samuel Boyer (injury), Hugo Charron, Jack Brauti, Braeden Van Gelder

Scratches For Sherbrooke: Chad Bellemarre (injury), Olivier Lampron (injury), Olivier Boutin, Félix Ouellet

Final Shots On Goal: 31-24 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Sherbrooke Power Play: 0/1







