Dylan MacKinnon Hits 250 QMJHL Games: a Milestone Marked by Grit, Growth, and Championship Pedigree

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Dylan MacKinnon has reached a major career milestone, skating in his 250th QMJHL regular season game-a testament to his durability, consistency, and steady rise as one of the league's most reliable blue-liners.

The 20-year-old Riverview, NB native joins an already deep Islanders defensive core, bringing size, leadership, and the kind of poise that comes from winning at every level. MacKinnon has carved out a reputation as a physical, hard-to-play-against defender with the ability to elevate his play when the stakes grow highest.

A third-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft, MacKinnon has been on an upward trajectory for years. Most recently, he capped off a memorable 2024-25 season with the Moncton Wildcats-one that saw him play a pivotal role in capturing the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions. His two-way reliability was on full display throughout the postseason, where he added 2 goals and 5 assists for 7 points in 19 playoff games, helping propel Moncton on their championship run.

Success is nothing new for MacKinnon. Before lifting the QMJHL's top prize, he also struck gold on the international stage, winning the 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada. His winning pedigree, combined with his steady presence on the back end, has made him a valued piece everywhere he has played.

Originally drafted 5th overall by the Halifax Mooseheads in 2021, MacKinnon spent the early part of his junior career in Halifax. His move to Moncton last offseason came at a turning point-Halifax entered a rebuild while Moncton geared up for a push toward the Memorial Cup. The transition proved to be career-defining, as MacKinnon thrived in a top-four role and became a fan favourite for his work ethic and edge.

Now with Charlottetown, he continues to bring that same veteran presence to the Islanders' defensive group. Through 16 games this season, MacKinnon has recorded 3 assists while providing stability, toughness, and invaluable experience to a young roster chasing postseason success.

Reaching 250 games in the QMJHL is a rare achievement-one that reflects not only longevity, but the trust coaches have placed in him year after year. For MacKinnon, the milestone marks another chapter in a career defined by growth, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to playing the game the right way.

And for the Islanders, it's one more reason to feel confident as they push towards the winter break.







