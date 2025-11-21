Sea Dogs Take Down Top Ranked Islanders 6-3

Published on November 21, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs knocked off the division-leading Charlottetown Islanders 6-3 at TD Station on Thursday night. Jacob Beaulieu led the way with a goal and an assist, pacing a three-goal third period to close it out and earning first star honours.

Saint John struck first at 2:56 when Matthew Krayer finished a feed from Beaulieu with help from Patryk Zubek. The Islanders answered at 3:39 through Anthony Flanagan. Beaulieu restored the lead at 12:15 getting a tip on a point shot from Everett Baldwin, and Elliot Dubé made it 3-1 at 16:02 off a pass from Krayer. Charlottetown cut it to 3-2 at 18:20 on a Ross Campbell marker. The Dogs led 3-2 after one while trailing 10-9 in shots.

There was no scoring in the second period. Shots in the frame were 4-4, with Charlottetown holding a 14-13 edge through 40 minutes.

43 seconds into the third, Matthew Butler tied it 3-3 on the power play. Zach Morin put Saint John back on top at 10:40, finishing a feed from Angelo Fullerton, with Alex Donovan also drawing an assist. With the Islanders pressing late, Olivier Groulx scored shorthanded into an empty net at 18:07 from Max Vilen and goaltender Rafaël Courchesne. Groulx added another at 19:31 to seal the 6-3 win.

SOG: SNB - 26 | CHA - 24

PP: SNB - 0/3 | CHA - 1/4

Faceoffs: SNB - 37 | CHA - 23

1st: SNB - Jacob Beaulieu - 1G, 1A

2nd: SNB - Matthew Krayer - 1G, 1A

3rd: SNB - Zach Morin - 1G

Friday, November 21 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Moncton Wildcats

