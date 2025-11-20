Game Preview - Tonight at 7:00 p.m. vs Islanders

Published on November 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







In the midst of a seven-game home stand, the Saint John Sea Dogs return to action at TD Station as they welcome the Charlottetown Islanders.

The Sea Dogs are coming off a weekend split that included a 4-0 shutout victory over the Quebec Remparts. Rafaël Courchesne made 20 saves and was named first star in that game while Alexis Joseph and Vincent Croteau chipped in two points apiece.

Sunday afternoon the Drummondville Voltigeurs were in town for their only visit of the season. The Sea Dogs pushed hard in the final minutes but were unable to find the equalizer as the visiting Voltigeurs escaped with a 3-2 win. Courchesne was steady between the pipes once again with 26 saves while Zach Morin and Angelo Fullerton found the back of the net.

The Islanders last played Saturday night when they notched a 4-3 win over Drummondville thanks to three-point efforts from Owen Conrad and Nathan Leek. Charlottetown is 4-5-0-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Sea Dogs goaltender Rafaël Courchesne has been red hot during the month of November posting a .951 save-percentage and a 1.26 goals-against-average in four games. The 17-year-old NHL Draft eligible netminder also has two shutout victories in that span.

SCORING LEADERS

POINTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (18) | CHA - Nathan Leek (24)

GOALS: SNB - Dylan Rozzi (9) | CHA - Nathan Leek (13)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (13) | CHA - Ross Campbell (16)

NEXT HOME GAME

Friday, November 21 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Moncton Wildcats (Flames Night)

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. Don't forget our GEMTEC Family Pack, perfect for bringing the whole crew. Family Pack includes two Adults, two 25U, and four small popcorn for just $54.99, plus taxes and fees.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online HERE or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.