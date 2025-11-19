Islanders Announce Two-Day Holiday Development Camp Presented by Chuckie's Sports Excellence

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to welcome young hockey players to a special two-day on-ice development camp this holiday season, proudly presented by Chuckie's Sports Excellence.

Designed for players eager to sharpen their skills in a fun, fast-paced environment, this camp offers a unique opportunity to learn directly from Islanders coaches, players, and alumni.

The camp features two divisions-U-7 & U-9 and U-11 & U-13-ensuring age-appropriate instruction, drills, and skill development for all participants.

Young athletes will receive personalized instruction led by Assistant Coach Kevin Henderson, along with Islanders players Ross Campbell and Rowan Walsh. The camp will also include special appearances from Islanders alumni, bringing even more expertise and inspiration to the ice.

What's Included

4 total hours of on-ice instruction (2 hours each day), focused on developing core skills and building player confidence

An official Islanders practice jersey

Two (2) tickets to the December 29 Islanders home game versus the Saint John Sea Dogs

A special holiday gift provided by Chuckie's Sports Excellence

Camp Schedule

U-7 & U-9 Division

December 22 - 9:15-10:15 AM & 10:30-11:30 AM

December 23 - 9:15-10:15 AM & 10:30-11:30 AM

U-11 & U-13 Division

December 22 - 12:00-1:00 PM & 1:15-2:15 PM

December 23 - 12:00-1:00 PM & 1:15-2:15 PM

With limited spots available, families are encouraged to register early to secure their child's place on the ice. This high-energy holiday camp promises skill-building, confidence boosts, and memories that will last well beyond the break.







