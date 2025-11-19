Eagles Sign Ontario Forward Caden Kelly

Published on November 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today that the club has signed forward Caden Kelly.

Kelly (born January 15, 2006) stands 5'11" and weighs 198 pounds. He brings four seasons of OHL experience, having played all 180 of his games with the Ottawa 67's.

Over his OHL career, Kelly recorded 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points. He was selected 39th overall in the 2022 OHL Draft and 58th overall by the Sioux City Musketeers in 2022.

"We're happy to have Caden be a part of the organization. He brings a lot of experience in the junior level, and we think he will be a big part in helping our younger players grow." said Couturier.

The Eagles return to home ice this Friday and Saturday taking on the Sherbrooke Phoenix.







