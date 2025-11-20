Regiment Fall 5-2 to Sagueneens

Published on November 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment split their series with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens as they lost the second meeting 5-2 on Wednesday night at the Centre Georges-Vezina.

Gyphon Watson-Bucci struck first for the Sags as he scored midway through the first period. After Blake Pilgrim-Edwards got the Regiment back to level three minutes later it took just 57 seconds for the home team to take back the lead as Xavier Daigle's goal put Chicoutimi ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes.

After a largely quiet second period, the Sagueneens tacked on two more goals in the closing moments of the middle frame to make it a 4-1 game going into the third.

Chicoutimi tacked on a fifth in the third before Ben Veitch's fourth of the season made it a 5-2 final.

Newfoundland play two more on the road to wrap up this trip as they visit the Quebec Remparts on Friday and Saturday before heading home to host the Halifax Mooseheads to close out the month of November. Tickets for the Halifax series and the rest of the home schedule are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







