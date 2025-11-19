Carlsberg Alumni Spotlight - Jules-Edy Laraque

One night in May, 2000, Jules-Edy Laraque's two greatest passions, hockey and police work, converged in an unlikely location. A fan favorite with that year's Memorial Cup hosts, the Halifax Mooseheads, the still-teenaged winger came face to face with his future at the same time he was playing the games of his life.

"We were assigned a police escort to drive us to our games during the tournament," Laraque recalls. "I started chatting with a member of the force. I believe it was a Sargeant named (Don) Spicer. I told him about my plans. It was a lot easier to join the force pretty much anywhere outside of Quebec. I guess you could call it fate, because it worked out perfectly."

But a relatively easier road to the world of law enforcement was far from the lone reason why Laraque, who had also spent time with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Acadie-Bathurst Titan, stayed in Halifax. His answer to that question is prompt and passionate.

"For me, there were two reasons," he explains. "One, it was my dream to be a police officer. Second, this city is so awesome to be in. I remember my first time coming here when I played for the Huskies and thinking the Mooseheads were run like a pro team."

After one more year with the Moose in 2000-01, during which he wore the captain's 'C', the post-playing stage of Laraque's career began. Today, he is Constable Jules Laraque, a 45-year-old veteran of the Halifax Regional Police force. It's a position that entails three main positions.

"I'm part of the Public Safety Unit, which is deployed for things like protests," Laraque says. "We do not disrupt peaceful protests but we will be on hand in case things get out of control. As a member of the Domestic Violence Office, I assist high risk offenders to discuss what their next steps may be and to also try and get those people the help they need. I also work with the Crisis Negotiating Team, where I train with officers from all different agencies."

The veteran of 216 regular season QMJHL contests still finds time to stay in the game as well. After stints in the U-14 and U-16 female ranks, he's now the Assistant Coach of the U-18 Greenfoot Capitals. Laraque's squads are a fixture at the annual Atlantic Challenge Cup in Moncton. "I'm undefeated in the final of the tournament," he rightfully boasts.

There's a seemingly big difference between hitting the ice and protecting the public. Laraque is quick to dispel that train of thought.

"It's like I tell my players, being a good team player will help you in life," he says. "It's not quite the same as police work but there's similarities when you're protecting the lead in hockey games. People rely on you to successfully perform in that role. I know I can be relied upon by my fellow officers."

"I also want to show a good image," he goes on to say. "That's something I learned in Halifax. Just like I represented the Mooseheads on and off the ice, I represent the Halifax Regional Police even when I'm not in uniform. I consider myself a leader. You're going to struggle if you don't put in the work on things like that."

In addition to coach and constable, Laraque is "dad". His twin girls are in Grade 12. His eldest daughter is now 20 and attending Dalhousie University's School of Nursing. He also remains the younger brother of Georges, a fellow 'Q' alumnus and Memorial Cup Champion as well as a long-time NHL veteran, and - much like Jules himself - a fan favorite.

Talk to Jules Laraque for any length - and if the subjects start flying, it will be a considerable length - and the obvious love of life becomes evident. He's earned the right to do everything he loves, be it hockey player, police officer, father or, as Quebec hockey fans and cinema buffs of a certain vintage will recall from the movie "Les Boys II", an actor. What else could he want?

"After I retire, if the show Shoresy is still on, I'd love to appear on it with my brother," he says with a laugh. So, there you have it; if the Laraque brothers land on your TV screen in the years to come, you'll just have to act surprised!







