2026 Prospect of the Week - Tommy Bleyl

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during the 10th week of action was Moncton Wildcats defenseman Tommy Bleyl.

In three games, the Glenville, New York native had one goal and no less than six assists to his name. He also finished the week with a solid +8 differential, while helping the Wildcats to three wins in as many games.

On Wednesday night, Moncton's squad was dominant in a 6-1 home win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Bleyl impressed with three assists, all coming on the power play, including one on the eventual game-winning goal.

Two nights later, the Wildcats continued their offensive dominance in Saint John, this time with an 8-4 win over the Sea Dogs. With a goal and an assist, Bleyl was one of seven Moncton skaters to record more than one point in the game. The 17-year-old defenseman also made his mark on the scoresheet with a +5 rating, a season high for the rookie.

Back at home on Sunday afternoon, Bleyl continued his hot streak with two assists in his team's 6-1 win over the Charlottetown Islanders. His helpers contributed to the Wildcats' first two goals in the third period, including the game's insurance goal and another one on the power play.

The NHL draft prospect has quickly found his footing with the Wildcats. With 21 points (4G-17A) in his first 21 games, only Xavier Villeneuve (5G-22A) of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada ranks ahead of him among QMJHL defensemen.







