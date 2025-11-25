Oleg Kulkebiakin Named to FloHockey Team of the Week

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads forward Oleg Kulebiakin was among the players who made it onto the QMJHL's FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 17 to 23. Kulebiakin scored fives times and added in assist during a three-game road trip to Quebec, which included his first career hat trick on Friday night versus Baie-Comeau. It's the second time this month that Kulebiakin earned a Team of the Week nod. He was previously given the honour on November 4th.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week. Moncton's Gabe Smith was singled out as the Player of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Gabe SMITH | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-3G-6A, +7

Oleg KULEBIAKIN | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-5G-1A, +0

Nathan LECOMPTE | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-3G-4A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-6A, +8

Alonso GOSSELIN | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-1G-4A, +10

GOALKEEPER:

Rudy GUIMOND | Moncton Wildcats | 3-0-0-0, 0.942%, 2.00







