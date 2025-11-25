Moncton Wildcats Unveil New Bus

Published on November 25, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats unveil the team's new bus, a state-of-the-art 2025 Prevost H3-45, on last weekend's road trip to Cape Breton.

"The bus is designed to deliver unmatched comfort, safety, and style for players and coaching staff as we travel in the Maritimes and Quebec," said Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall.

The Prevost H3-45 is considered a luxury motorcoach, and the team's custom configuration takes it to the next level. With a sleek exterior wrapped in the team's bold colours and logo, the bus is a rolling symbol of pride and professionalism.

Key features of the bus include:

Safety First: Equipped with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree camera system.

Premium Seating: Ergonomically designed leather captain's chairs with extended legroom, USB-C charging ports, and personal lighting for each player.

Advanced Climate Control: Dual-zone HVAC system ensures optimal comfort in all weather conditions.

Onboard Entertainment: Multiple 4K UHD screens with high-speed Starlink satellite internet that provides reliable connectivity on the road-enabling streaming, communication, and schoolwork from virtually anywhere.

Eco-Friendly Performance: Features a fuel-efficient Volvo D13 engine that operates cleaner than EPA requirements and provides better fuel economy than previous models.

"We want to give our players a travel experience that reflects the level of pride and dedication they bring to the ice," said MacDougall. "This bus is more than just a ride-it's a game changer for team morale, preparation, and recovery. It's a space where we can bond, strategize, and stay focused on our goals. It also makes it easier for the players to keep up with their studies."

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for behind-the-scene looks at life on the road aboard the new Prevost.







