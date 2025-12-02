Players of the Month Named for November 2025

Published on December 2, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Forward of the Month

Maxim Massé - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 12GP, 10G, 10A, 20Pts

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens are trending in the right direction as the holidays approach and Maxim Massé is leading the charge. The 19-year-old from Rimouski, on a mission following a 2024-25 campaign marred by injury, started November on a ten-game point streak. Included in this streak were a four-point night in Baie-Comeau on the 5th and a three-point outing against the same Drakkar on the 20th. Two of Massé's ten tallies on the month were game-winners, including one scored during his 200th career regular season game on the 22nd against the Halifax Mooseheads. And even though his scoring streak came to an end late in November, the fourth-year veteran got to work the very next game, closing out the month with his sixth career QMJHL hat trick on the 30th in Val-d'Or.

Massé, who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, sits tied for sixth in the league with 33 points in 24 games. He sits tied for third in the Q with 18 goals.

Honorable Mention

Justin Larose - Newfoundland Regiment - 12GP, 9G, 12A, 21Pts

Defenseman of the Month

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 13GP, 2G, 16A, 18Pts

The defending Gilles-Courteau Trophy Champions are finding their form at both ends of the ice and few reflect that change like Tommy Bleyl. The Glenville, New York native, who turned 18 on the 1st of December, celebrated early with a string of impressive games for the hard-charging Wildcats. On the 7th in Sherbrooke, the rookie rearguard recorded his first three-point game in the QMJHL. By the end of the month, Bleyl had turned the trick twice more, once again versus Sherbrooke on the 19th and in Victoriaville on the 28th. Bleyl enters the final month of 2025 on a seven-game point streak. On the other side of the puck, he finished with a minus rating just once in November, while recording a season-high +5 in Saint John on the 21st.

Bleyl currently sits second among all defensemen with 26 points in 24 games. He was named to the NHL Central Scouting's initial prospect list for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable Mention

Alex Huang - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 12GP, 1G, 11A, 12Pts

Goaltender of the Month

Rudy Guimond - Moncton Wildcats - 9-0-0-1, 1.66 GAA, .946 SV%, 2 SO

Stop us if you've heard this one before; Rudy Guimond is nearly unbeatable! After going the entire 2024-25 regular season without a single defeat, the 20-year-old from Montreal is very nearly as formidable this year. Allowing two goals or less on seven occasions, the second-year netminder's best run of the month came in the form of back-to-back shutouts; a 19-save effort in Rimouski on the 9th and an impressive 31-save performance against Drummondville on the 14th. Overall, Guimond went over 155 minutes without allowing a goal, the fourth-best streak of its kind in Moncton franchise history. Five of Guimond's starts in the month featured 30 saves or more, including a high-water mark of 40 against the Sea Dogs, in Saint John, on the 21st.

Guimond enters December sporting a 14-3-1-1 record on the year, while sitting second in GAA (2.32) and save percentage (.922%) and first in wins. He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable Mention

William Lacelle - Rimouski Océanic - 6-1-0-0, 1.84 GAA, .941 SV%, 2 SO

Rookie of the Month

Teddy Mutryn - Moncton Wildcats - 13GP, 8G, 10A, 18Pts

He's taken over games, he's becoming a fan favorite in Moncton, and, in November, he helped the Wildcats' compile a 10-2-0-1 record. The 18-year-old from Norwell, Massachusetts posted five multi-point games last month, including three points on the 6th against Blainville-Boisbriand and on the 19th versus Sherbrooke, the latter featuring Mutryn's first two-goal game in the league. Not to be outdone, the first-year Cat recorded his first career four-point outing in the Q in Saint John, on the 21st. Three of the centerman's goals in November were game-winners. In the faceoff dot Mutryn has been solid, winning at least 55 percent of his draws on five occasions. All this despite spending a couple of weeks on the injured list in late October.

Mutryn currently sits fifth in the rookie scoring race with 24 points in 21 games. A former member of the USHL Chicago Steel, he was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable Mention

Philippe Boucher - Shawinigan Cataractes - 5-0-0-0, 2.16 GAA, .933 SV%







