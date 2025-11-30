Wildcats Rally Falls Short, But Grab a Road Point
Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats staged another big rally in Shawinigan trailing 3-0 but the Cataractes took it via the shootout 4-3 on Saturday night before 3,400 fans at Centre Gervais Auto.
The Cataractes won their 4th in a row, while the Cats win streak ends at four.
Shawinigan scored three first-period goals but it was all Wildcats from that point - Alex Mercier scored a pair of second period goals (11th & 12th) and Caleb Desnoyers tied the game with his 3rd of the year, at 11:39 of the third to force overtime. Desnoyers also added an assist.
The Cats peppered Philippe Boucher with 41 shots. Rudy Guimond suffered his first loss in November while making 35 saves.
The Cats remain in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference at 15-6-2-1 after 24 games.
THREE STARS:
1 Jordan Tourigny SHA (1A)
2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (2G)
3 Philippe Boucher SHA (38 saves)
The Wildcats take on the Voltigeurs in Drummondville Sunday at 5pm Atlantic to wind up the latest Quebec road trip.
Join Marty with all the action from the Marcel Dionne Arena on Flohockey TV and Wildcats radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.
Article by Marty Kingston
