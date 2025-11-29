Regiment Topped 8-5 by Mooseheads

Published on November 29, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment found themselves on the wrong side of a high flying offensive game as they fell 8-5 to the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Shawn Carrier opened the scoring for the visitors six minutes into the contest before Louis-François Bélanger replied just three minutes later for the Regiment to make it 1-1 midway through the first. Just two minutes later Halifax were back on top again but Max Dinneen saw his side back to level with his 2nd of the season just a couple shifts later to bring it to 2-2.

Halifax had final say in the 1st with a pair of goals in the closing four minutes to give them a 4-2 lead going into the first intermission.

Justin Larose scored 66 seconds into the second period to cut it to 4-3 but Halifax had an answer three minutes later making it 5-3 for the visitors. Noah Laberge would get Newfoundland back within one 90 seconds after to make it a 5-4 game in favour of the Moose after two periods of play.

Carrier nabbed a second on the night to make it 6-4 with 15 minutes left to go before Larose grabbed a pair of his own with a shorthanded reply moments later to keep the Regiment within reach, trailing 6-5 with 12:51 left.

From there the Mooseheads would ice it with two powerplay goals just 27 seconds apart as they held on for an 8-5 victory in a chippy series opener.

These two go once again Saturday night right back here at 7pm.







