Cats Move into Tie for 1st Overall with Win over Sea Dogs

Published on December 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats offense kicked into overdrive Thursday night at the Avenir Centre. Moncton snapped a 4-4 tie with three third period goals to take down the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-4 before 3,500 fans. The Cats also held a second period lead of 4-1 before Saint John rallied with three goals.

Caleb Desnoyers was dominant with two goals (4th,5th) and two assists, Q Rookie of the Month Ted Mutryn also scored twice (11th, 12th) with an assist, defenseman Tommy Bleyl added three assists as did Kuzma Voronin. Other Moncton tallies from defensemen Adam Fortier-Gendron and Matt Virgilio. Niko Tournas added his team-leading 18th goal.

Rudy Guimond made 45 saves as the Sea Dogs outshot the Wildcats 49-33.

The victory lifts the Cats into a first-place tie with Chicoutimi & the Armada atop the QMJHL. Moncton is 17-6-2-1 after 26 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2G, 2A)

2 #14 TED MUTRYN (2G, 1A)

3 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (3A)

The Cats host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Friday night at the Avenir Centre in the annual Pink in the Rink Night - wear pink in support of Hockey Fights Cancer. It is also the annual Food Drive Night - please bring a non-perishable food donation for the Peter McKee Community Food Centre, if you are able.

Catch all the action on Flohockey TV and Wildcats Radio, 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.