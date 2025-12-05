Voltigeurs Reach the 55 Cup Final

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1 tonight in an outdoor game, at the Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières, to advance to the 55 Cup final, which will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Dylan Dumont and Jesse Allecia scored the Voltigeurs' goals, both in the first period.

Jiri Klima cut the deficit in half with 12 seconds left in the second period, but Marc-Olivier Drolet and Antoine Boudreau scored 56 seconds apart midway through the third period to seal the victory for the Voltigeurs.

The other semifinal, between the Victoriaville Tigres and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, will take place on Friday evening at 7 pm. This game will be followed by a performance by Quebec DJ Mike Demero.

The winner of the Tigres-Phoenix matchup will face the Voltigeurs in the 55 Cup final on Sunday at 3 pm, while the losing team will face off against the Cataractes in the consolation final on Saturday at 4 pm.

