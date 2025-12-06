Tigres to Play in Sunday's Final

Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Simon-Pier Brunet vs. the Sherbrooke Phoenix

Trois-Rivières, QC - Thanks to a 3-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix tonight at the Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières, the Victoriaville Tigres will play in the 55 Cup final on Sunday at 3 pm, against the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The Phoenix will play in the consolation final against the Shawinigan Cataractes tomorrow at 4 pm.

Sherbrooke led 1-0 after one period thanks to Thomas Rousseau's ninth goal of the season, scored just 1:44 into the game.

But the Tigres responded with three goals in the second period, including two in the span of 39 seconds, at 7:34 and 8:13, with Egor Shilov's 13th and Jeremy Belleau's 4th.

Shilov added another at 17:55 to make it 3-1, again on a pass from Alexey Vlasov, his second of the game.

Ilya Kolmakov (4th), who assisted on Rousseau's goal, cut the deficit in half at 8:38 of the third period, but it wasn't enough for the Phoenix.

