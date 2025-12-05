Islanders Ride out the Chaos: A Day of Travel Twists and Turns

The past 24 hours have been anything but routine for the Charlottetown Islanders. What started as a quick turnaround after last night's 6-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies quickly spiraled into one of the most chaotic travel days of the season. From racing a storm across the bridge with near-zero visibility to navigating cancelled flights and constantly changing plans, the team has been on the move nonstop-and the journey is ongoing.

It all began last night immediately after our big 6-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at the Eastlink Centre. With a storm bearing down and conditions rapidly worsening, the priority was simple: get across the bridge while we still could. The team packed up quickly, boarded the bus, and made the trip to the Confederation Bridge.

As we made our way toward the bridge, the reality of the storm hit hard. Visibility dropped to almost nothing, and the wind was so fierce that several large transport trucks had blown over into the ditch along the approach-an unsettling reminder of just how dangerous the conditions had become. By the time we reached the bridge, crossing in a tall, long bus was no longer an option, and we were shuttled across in limited visibility, inching our way over the ocean with nerves. It was a tense trip, but the group stayed calm and focused as we pushed through one of the wildest crossings we've experienced.

Right now we're playing things by ear. The weather has been changing by the minute, and at times the visibility was incredibly low. It's been a bit of a wild day, so we're just adjusting on the fly and rolling with whatever comes next. - Associate Coach, Guy Girouard

Once on the mainland, we continued on to Truro, arriving late and settling in for a short overnight stay at a local hotel.

Morning brought our first twist.

The team gathered in the lobby waiting for updates, only to learn that our flight to Newfoundland had been cancelled. With no immediate solution available, the group waited it out together, hoping for good news.

A short while later, we packed up and headed to the home rink of the Truro Bearcats (MHL), where the plan was to set up shop for the day while awaiting updated travel info. But as quickly as the bus was unloaded... it was reloaded. Another turn: we were heading out again.

After several discussions and shifting plans, the decision was made-our best move was to return home to Charlottetown. A new flight is now booked for Sunday morning, giving the team a chance to regroup before trying to get to Newfoundland once again.

As of now, we're back on the bus and on our way home to Charlottetown.

It's been a long, unpredictable stretch-but spirits remain high, and we'll continue to keep fans updated as this travel adventure unfolds.

