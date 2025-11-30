Eagles, Sea Dogs Battle in First Ever Fredericton Clash

Published on November 30, 2025

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles and Saint John Sea Dogs will make history today as they bring their Maritime Division rivalry to the city of Fredericton.

This season the Sea Dogs are hosting three games in the New Brunswick city in an event dubbed the Capital City Series. While rink conflicts have forced Moncton Wildcat playoff games to be relocated in the past to Fredericton, this afternoon will mark the first ever regular season QMJHL game in the city. Current Eagles Will Murphy, Rory Pilling, Hugo Charron, and Aiden McCullough were in the Eagles lineup when Cape Breton battled Saint John in a pre-season game in Fredericton in August of 2024. McCullough played his minor hockey in Fredericton after moving to the city and he'll no doubt have supporters cheering him on today.

The teams will be travelling the same road as part of a back to back set, with the Eagles scoring a 7-3 win in Saint John last night. It was a career night for star Eagles forward Romain Litalien, who recorded his first career hat trick and added two assists for his first five point night. Lewis Gendron also had a huge night as well with a career high four assists.

Today's game will be Saint John's third chance to get a win this weekend. It's been a rough start for the Dogs, with an 8-2 loss on Friday against Charlottetown prior to last night's defeat. Both Saint John goaltenders, Rafaël Courchesne & Justin Robinson, have taken losses this weekend. Last night the Eagles were able to hold forwards Alexis Joseph & Olivier Groulx, along with defenseman Everett Baldwin (a Tampa Bay prospect) pointless. All three players had averaged a point per game through the seven contests prior to last night.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's historic game!

Venue: Aitken Centre, Fredericton, New Brunswick

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166853

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32130/

CAPE BRETON SAINT JOHN

8th in Eastern Conference, 9-9-1-4 (Away: 7-4-0-0) RECORD 9th in Eastern Conference, 10-13-1-0 (Home: 5-8-0-0)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

58GF/67GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 82GF/94GA

2-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-2-0-0

Romain Litalien (24 points on 23 games) LEADING SCORER Olivier Groulx (22 points in 24 games)

17th, 13.9% POWER PLAY 2th, 18.9%

1st, 89.7% PENALTY KILL 5th, 82.9%

Eliot Litalien, Samuel Boyer INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) William Yared, Cameron Chartrand







Eagles, Sea Dogs Battle in First Ever Fredericton Clash - Cape Breton Eagles

