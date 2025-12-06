Eagles Host Foreurs on Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Nest

Published on December 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to keep their longest winning streak of the season going tonight as they host the Val-d'Or Foreurs tonight at Centre for teddy bear toss night at the Nest. Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear or toque, wrapped in plastic, and throw it on the ice when the Eagles score their first goal of the game. The Eagles have won their last four contests.

It was Val-d'Or that scored last first last night, taking a 2-0 lead, but the Eagles rallied for a 5-3 victory in the opening matchup between the two clubs this weekend. It was a good news/bad news night for the red hot line of Reece Peitzsche, Lewis Gendron, and Romain Litalien. Gendron notched three points while Peitzsche scored twice, but Litalien left the game with an apparent upper body injury and his status for tonight and upcoming games is unknown. The Eagles did get offense from many sources, with five different goal scorers including Derek Andrews who scored his first career QMJHL goal.

Val-d'Or Maxime Coursol, who came into the game on a QMJHL season high 20 game point streak, was held off the scoresheet for the first time since opening night. He remains in the top ten in QMJHL scoring along with his teammate Philippe Veilleux. Veilleux's two point night last night allowed him to become just the second player in the league this season to hit the 40 point mark. His teammate Nathan Brisson finds himself tied for 15th in league scoring following his own two point night last night. For the Foreurs, tonight's matchup marks the middle contest in their three game road trip which will finish tomorrow night in Halifax.







